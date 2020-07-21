The busy Lagos Third Mainland Bridge will be shut for scheduled maintenance by the Federal Ministry of Works.
Minister of Works and Housing, Babatunde Fashola, said maintenance of the busiest bridge in the country was to replace damaged components for better motoring experience.
According to him, the maintenance work will last from July 2020 to January 2021.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.