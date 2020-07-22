





Lawan stated this while referring the 2021-2023 Median Term Expenditure Framework and Fiscal Strategy Paper, which were submitted to the federal Parliament by Buhari on Tuesday to the relevant committees of the Senate for necessary legislative action.He said the presentation of the budget before the end of September, would enable the National Assembly to complete necessary works and pass it before the end of December.He also asked the various committee members to engage all the revenue-generating committees very well to ensure that a thorough job is done.