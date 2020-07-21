The senate has asked the service chiefs to step aside.





The resolution of the upper legislative chamber followed a motion sponsored by Ali Ndume, senator representing Borno south and chairman of the committee on army.





Gabriel Olonisakin, chief of defence staff; Tukur Buratai, chief of army staff; Sadique Abubakar, chief of air staff, and Ibok-Ete Ekwe Ibas, chief of naval staff, are all overdue for retirement.





Despite calls for their sack, President Muhammadu Buhari has kept them in office.

While moving the motion, Ndume expressed worry that over 200 soldiers have resigned from the army and that this could affect the fight against insurgency.





“The senate notes with concern the number of casualties among the Nigerian army and other security agencies,” he said.





“That just recently 24 soldiers were ambushed and killed along Maiduguri-Damboa road in Borno state, 19 were wounded and nine were declared missing in action.





“In Katsina, soldiers were also ambushed and killed while several others were wounded, the number of casualties is not known.





“The senate appreciates the sacrifice of our armed forces in the fight against the insurgency and banditry and protection of territorial integrity and several other security assignments given to them.





“The senate is concerned that if the trend continues, it would have serious implications on the fight against insurgency, banditry.





“It has been alleged that over 200 soldiers voluntarily resigned their engagement or appointment with the Nigerian army.”





The upper legislative chamber also asked the federal government to equip the troops with modern weapons.





The motion was adopted after it was put to a voice vote by Senate President Ahmad Lawan.



