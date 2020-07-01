 BREAKING: President Buhari names Adesina, Seriki, Awoniyi, 39 others as ambassador nominees | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: President Buhari names Adesina, Seriki, Awoniyi, 39 others as ambassador nominees

Wednesday, July 01, 2020 0
A+ A-



President Muhammadu Buhari has appointed Debo Adesina, editor-in-chief of The Guardian, as a non-career ambassador.

The journalist’s name is among the 41 nominees that the president transmitted to the senate for confirmation.

Adesina is currently on a three-month pre-retirement leave at The Guardian.

Buhari’s request was contained in a letter dated June 17 and read by Senate President Ahmad Lawan on the floor of the upper legislative chamber on Wednesday.


According to the letter, the nominees were selected from 32 states across Nigeria.

“In accordance with section 171 (1) (2)(c) and sub-section 4 of the 1999 Constitution of the Federal Republic of Nigeria as amended, I have the honour to forward for continuation by the senate the underlisted 41 names of nominees as non-career ambassadors-designate,” the commander-in-chief said.

“Copies of their Curriculum Vitae are attached herewith.”

NOMINEESSTATE
Umar SuliemanAdamawa
L.S. MandamaAdamawa
Oboro AkpabioAkwa Ibom
Elejah OnyeagbaAnambra
Abubakar SiyiBauchi
Philip IkurusiBayelsa
Tarzoor TerhemenBenue
Paul AdikwuBenue
Al-Bishir Al-HussainBorno
Bwala BukarBorno
Monique EkpongCross River
Oma DjebahDelta
Ominyi EzeEbonyi
Yamah MusaEdo
C.O. UgwuEnugu
Hajara SalimGombe
Obiezu ChinyeremImo
Ali MagashiJigawa
M.A. MarkarfiKaduna
Hamisu TakalmawaKano
Jazuli GadalanciKano
Amina KurawaKano
Yahaya LawalKatsina
Dare Sunday AwoniyiKogi
Ibrahim LaaroKwara
Abioye BelloKwara
Zara UmarKwara
Ademola SerikiLagos
Henry OmakuNasarawa
Sarafa IsolaOgun
Nimi AkinkubeOndo
Adejaba BelloOsun
Adeshina AlegeOyo
Debo AdesinaOyo
Folakemi AkinyeleOyo
Shehu YibaikwalPlateau
Maureen TamunoRivers
Faruk YaboSokoto
Adamu HassanTaraba
Yusuf MohammedYobe
Abubakar MorikiZamfara



The president sought the confirmation of Williams Omoregie Henry as commissioner representing Edo, Ekiti and Ondo states in the Federal Civil Service Commission.

He also asked the lawmakers to confirm Usman Mahmud Hassan as commissioner representing Kaduna state in the Revenue Mobilisation Allocation and Fiscal Commission.





Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top