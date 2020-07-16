Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike has moved the former Managing Director of the Niger-Delta Development Commission, NDDC, Joy Nunieh out of her residence to Government House Port Harcourt.





Officers had stormed the home of the former Interim Chairman of NDDC, Joi Nunieh at 3, Owuru Creek view, off Herbert Macaulay Street, Old GRA, Port Harcourt.





Governor Wike’s visit was predicated by the invasion of the residence of Nunieh by officers of the Nigerian police force early Thursday.





The reason for the Governor’s interference is yet unknown, as the development is said to be coming ahead of Nunieh’s appearance before a Senate panel in Abuja investigating the activities of the NDDC today.

But sources say Nunieh is being invited for questioning by the Police, an information yet to be confirmed by the Spokesman of the Rivers State police command, SP Omoni Nnamdi.





President Buhari’s minister, Godswill Akpabio and Nunieh have been embroiled in war of words over allegations of corruption in the NDDC.





The former MD of NDDC, accused Akpabio of sexual harassment, budget padding, fraud, among others, which the Minister has denied.





