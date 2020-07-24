 BREAKING: PDP demands Buhari’s resignation over massive corruption cases in federal agencies | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: PDP demands Buhari’s resignation over massive corruption cases in federal agencies

Friday, July 24, 2020 0 ,
A+ A-

The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged cases of corruption in federal agencies.

National chairman of the opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, made the call in an ongoing media parley in Abuja.

He cited ongoing corruption investigations of the NDDC, MIC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and others, stating Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch, was on ventilator gasping for breath.

Secondus said corruption has become a way of life among Nigerians while Buhari plays the ostrich.


He accused Buhari of abandoning his promise to fight corruption during electioneering campaigns in 2015 and 2019.


Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top