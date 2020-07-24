The People’s Democratic Party(PDP) has demanded the resignation of President Muhammadu Buhari over alleged cases of corruption in federal agencies.
National chairman of the opposition party, Prince Uche Secondus, made the call in an ongoing media parley in Abuja.
He cited ongoing corruption investigations of the NDDC, MIC, NEDC, NSITF, EFCC and others, stating Nigeria, under Buhari’s watch, was on ventilator gasping for breath.
Secondus said corruption has become a way of life among Nigerians while Buhari plays the ostrich.
He accused Buhari of abandoning his promise to fight corruption during electioneering campaigns in 2015 and 2019.
