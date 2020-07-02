 BREAKING: Ondo health commissioner dies of COVID-19 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Thursday, July 02, 2020
Wahab Adegbenro, Ondo state commissioner of health, has died of COVID- 19 complications.

A family source disclosed that  Adegbenro died at the state’s infectious diseases hospital on Thursday.

“I still saw him on Monday, I never knew that was the last time I would set my eyes on you alive,” the source said.


His death comes two days after Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state, announced he had tested positive for COVID- 19.

The late Adegbenro is a native of Ilara-Mokin, in Ifedore local government area of the state.





