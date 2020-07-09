Chairman of the APC in Ondo State, Hon. Henry Olu Olatuja, accused the three prominent politicians of instigating an undemocratic process causing intra-party crisis in the state.
According to Olatuja ten of the governorship aspirants in the state for the July 20 governorship primary may boycott the exercise.
He said the aspirants will not participate in the primary election should the Caretaker/Extra-Ordinary National Convention Planning Committee (CEONCPC) insist on indirect mode of primary for the party’s primary in the state.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.