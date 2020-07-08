The leadership of the Ondo state house of assembly has suspended two lawmakers for unruly behavior amid the impeachment proceedings against Agboola Ajayi, the deputy governor.





The affected lawmakers are Iroju Ogundeji, deputy speaker of the assembly, and Adewale Williams.





The two were among the nine lawmakers who did not sign the impeachment notice against the deputy governor.





Ajayi is at loggerheads with Rotimi Akeredolu, governor of the state.





He resigned his membership of the All Progressive Congress (APC) and defected to the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), and has indicated interest to run against Akeredolu in October.





More to follow…



