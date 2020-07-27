 BREAKING: Obasanjo missing as Buhari names railway stations after ‘deserving Nigerians’ | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Monday, July 27, 2020
Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is not among the “deserving Nigerians” whom President Muhammadu Buhari has named some railway stations after.

On Monday, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, announced that the president had given approval that stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors should be named in honour of some of the nation’s leaders.

Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among those that stations were named after.

Below is a full list of those who were honoured:


LAGOS
  • Mobolaji Johnson   Ebute Metta Station
  • Babatunde Fashola  Agege station
  • Bola Ahmed Tinubu Apapa station
  • Lateef Jakande     Agbado station
OGUN
  • Yemi Osinbajo Kajola station
  • Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti Papalanto station
  • Wole Soyinka Abeokuta station
OYO
  • Segun Osoba       Olodo station
  • Ladoke Akintola  Omio-Adio station
  • Obafemi Awolowo Ibadan station
KOGI
  • Adamu Attah       Itakpe station
  • Olushola Saraki   Ajaokuta station
EDO
  • Augustus Aikhomu Itogbo station
  • George Innih Agenebode station
  • Anthony Eromosele Enahoro Uromi station
  • Tom Ikimi Ekehen station
  • Samuel Osaigbovo Ogbemudia  Igbanke station
DELTA
  • Goodluck Ebele Jonathan Agbor Station Complex
  • David Ejoor Abraka station
  • Micheal Ibru Opara station
  • Alfred Rewane (Ujevwu station) and
  • Mike Akhigbe  Railway Village, Agbor

  • Alex Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre)





