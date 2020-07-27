Ex-President Olusegun Obasanjo is not among the “deserving Nigerians” whom President Muhammadu Buhari has named some railway stations after.
On Monday, Rotimi Amaechi, minister of transportation, announced that the president had given approval that stations along the Lagos-Ibadan and the Itakpe-Ajaokuta-Warri corridors should be named in honour of some of the nation’s leaders.
Bola Tinubu, a national leader of the All Progressives Congress (APC), and Vice-President Yemi Osinbajo are among those that stations were named after.
Below is a full list of those who were honoured:
LAGOS
- Mobolaji
Johnson Ebute Metta Station
- Babatunde
Fashola Agege station
- Bola
Ahmed Tinubu Apapa station
- Lateef
Jakande Agbado station
OGUN
- Yemi
Osinbajo Kajola station
- Funmilayo
Ransome-Kuti Papalanto station
- Wole
Soyinka Abeokuta station
OYO
- Segun
Osoba Olodo station
- Ladoke
Akintola Omio-Adio station
- Obafemi
Awolowo Ibadan station
KOGI
- Adamu
Attah Itakpe station
- Olushola
Saraki Ajaokuta station
EDO
- Augustus
Aikhomu Itogbo station
- George
Innih Agenebode station
- Anthony
Eromosele Enahoro Uromi station
- Tom
Ikimi Ekehen station
- Samuel
Osaigbovo Ogbemudia Igbanke station
DELTA
- Goodluck
Ebele Jonathan Agbor Station Complex
- David
Ejoor Abraka station
- Micheal
Ibru Opara station
- Alfred
Rewane (Ujevwu station) and
- Mike
Akhigbe Railway Village, Agbor
- Alex
Ekwueme (Operation Control Centre)
