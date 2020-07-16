





The ULC broke away in 2015 during the delegates conference to elect new leadership for the NLC.President of NLC, Ayuba Wabba, broke the news to reporters at the end of a joint session meeting addressed by the two leaders of the unions on Thursday in Abuja.Wabba said with the reconciliation, the leadership of the ULC has been re-integrated into the NLC.He announced Ajaero as the new NLC Deputy President.