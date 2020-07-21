 BREAKING: Nigeria's COVID-19 cases near 40,000 as 562 fresh cases are recorded | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Tuesday, July 21, 2020 0
Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 562 new cases of COVID-19 as the most populated black nation nears 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.

According to a tweet from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of cases so far in Nigeria is now 37,225.

The NCDC further revealed that 801 people have died from the virus, with 15,333 patients discharged.


The Federal Capital Territory took the lead with 1022 infected patients on Tuesday, with Lagos following with 100. The state by state beak-down of others infected with COVID-19, as released are as follows:


Plateau-52 Kwara-50 Abia-47 Kaduna-35 Benue-34 Oyo-26 Ebonyi-24 Kano-16 Niger-15 Anambra-14 Gombe-12 Edo-11 Rivers-6 Nasarawa-5 Delta-5 Borno-3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi-2 Kebbi-1




