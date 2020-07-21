Nigeria on Tuesday night recorded 562 new cases of COVID-19 as the most populated black nation nears 40,000 confirmed COVID-19 cases.
According to a tweet from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of cases so far in Nigeria is now 37,225.
The NCDC further revealed that 801 people have died from the virus, with 15,333 patients discharged.
The Federal Capital Territory took the lead with 1022 infected patients on Tuesday, with Lagos following with 100. The state by state beak-down of others infected with COVID-19, as released are as follows:
Plateau-52 Kwara-50 Abia-47 Kaduna-35 Benue-34 Oyo-26 Ebonyi-24 Kano-16 Niger-15 Anambra-14 Gombe-12 Edo-11 Rivers-6 Nasarawa-5 Delta-5 Borno-3 Enugu- 2 Bauchi-2 Kebbi-1
562 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 20, 2020
FCT-102
Lagos-100
Plateau-52
Kwara-50
Abia-47
Kaduna-35
Benue-34
Oyo-26
Ebonyi-24
Kano-16
Niger-15
Anambra-14
Gombe-12
Edo-11
Rivers-6
Nasarawa-5
Delta-5
Borno-3
Enugu- 2
Bauchi-2
Kebbi- 1
37,225 confirmed
15,333 discharged
801 deaths pic.twitter.com/YOnyl1KNUP
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.