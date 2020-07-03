 BREAKING: Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases cross 27,000 with 626 new infections | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Nigeria's COVID-19 cases cross 27,000 with 626 new infections

Friday, July 03, 2020
Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases on Thursday crossed the 27, 000 mark as the country reported 626 new infections.

This is according to a tweet on the official handle of the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).


More to follow…




