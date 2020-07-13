 BREAKING: Nigeria records 571 new cases of COVID-19, total now 32,558 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: Nigeria records 571 new cases of COVID-19, total now 32,558

Monday, July 13, 2020 0 ,
Nigeria on Sunday night recorded 571 new cases of COVID-19

According to a tweet from Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC), the total number of cases so far in Nigeria is now 32,558.



The NCDC further revealed that 740 people have died from the virus, with 13,447 patients discharged.

A break-down state by state of the infected on Sunday night is as follows: Lagos – 152, Ebonyi – 108, Edo – 53, Ondo – 46, FCT – 38, Oyo – 20, Kwara – 19, Plateau – 17, Osun – 14, Bayelsa – 14, Ekiti – 14, Katsina – 14, Akwa Ibom – 11, Kaduna – 11, Rivers – 11, Niger – 10, Ogun – 7, Kano – 6, Cross River – 4, Bauchi – 2.


