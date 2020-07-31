 BREAKING: Nigeria records 481 new cases of COVID-19, total now 42,689 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » » BREAKING: Nigeria records 481 new cases of COVID-19, total now 42,689

Friday, July 31, 2020 0 ,
A+ A-

Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have continued to rise as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday confirmed 96 fresh cases to top the country’s daily infections from the virus.

Lagos State which is the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, trails the FCT with 89 new COVID-19 infections out of the 481 cases reported for the day, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).

The new data from the agency equally indicated that Nigeria’s total COVID-19 infections now stand at 42,689 with the fifteen states in the country confirming fresh cases from the pandemic.



A further peep into NCDC’s new figures showed that the newly-infected persons were found as follows: Plateau – 68; Ogun – 49; Edo – 44; Rivers – 43; Oyo – 25; Osun – 23; Delta – 15; and  Enugu – 11.

Others are Kano – 7; Kaduna – 7; Bauchi – 2; Bayelsa – 1, and Yobe -1.

Since the outbreak of the disease in late February, 19,270 persons infected with the virus have been successfully treated and discharged, the NCDC data revealed with 878 deaths reported.





Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top