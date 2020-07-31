Nigeria’s COVID-19 cases have continued to rise as the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) on Thursday confirmed 96 fresh cases to top the country’s daily infections from the virus.
Lagos State which is the country’s COVID-19 epicentre, trails the FCT with 89 new COVID-19 infections out of the 481 cases reported for the day, according to the latest data from the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).
The new data from the agency equally indicated that Nigeria’s total COVID-19 infections now stand at 42,689 with the fifteen states in the country confirming fresh cases from the pandemic.
481 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 30, 2020
FCT-96
Lagos-89
Plateau-68
Ogun-49
Edo-44
Rivers-43
Oyo-25
Osun-23
Delta-15
Enugu-11
Kano-7
Kaduna-7
Bauchi-2
Bayelsa-1
Yobe-1
42,689 confirmed
19,270 discharged
878 deaths pic.twitter.com/M1PVjNbR1d
A further peep into NCDC’s new figures showed that the newly-infected persons were found as follows: Plateau – 68; Ogun – 49; Edo – 44; Rivers – 43; Oyo – 25; Osun – 23; Delta – 15; and Enugu – 11.
Others are Kano – 7; Kaduna – 7; Bauchi – 2; Bayelsa – 1, and Yobe -1.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily users
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.