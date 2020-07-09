 BREAKING: Nigeria records 460 new cases of covid-19 as total infections exceed 30,000 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Nigeria on Wednesday recorded 460 new cases of the novel coronavirus, pushing the country’s total caseload past the 30,000-mark.

The Nigeria Centre for Disease Control revealed this in a tweet via its official handle.

According to the health agency, the number of total infections in the country now stands at 30,249; while 684 persons have died as a result of the virus, 12,373 have been successfully treated and discharged.

Lagos reported the highest number of cases among the states with 150 while Rivers recorded 49.



Other states with new cases include Oyo (43), Delta (38), FCT (26), Anambra (20), Kani (20), Plateau (18), Edo (14), Bayelsa (13), Enugu (13), Osun (12), Kwara (10), Borno (8), Ogun (7), Kaduna (6), Imo (4), Bauchi (3), Gombe (3), Niger (2) and Adamawa (1).



