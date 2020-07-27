The Federal Ministry of Education on Monday announced that secondary school for exit classes will resume on August 4th.





This was announced in a statement signed by its Director Press and Public Relation, Ben Ben Goong.





Goong said students will have two weeks to prepare for the West African Examination, WAEC which will start on the 17th of August.





“Secondary schools in the country are to reopen as from the 4th of August, 2020 for exit classes only.”





Details later.





