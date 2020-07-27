 BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria's Coronavirus cases now over 40,000 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING NEWS: Nigeria's Coronavirus cases now over 40,000

Monday, July 27, 2020
Nigeria’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have surpassed 40,000 mark after the nation recorded 555 fresh cases of the virus on Sunday.



 According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria now has 40,532 confirmed cases.

However, from the new cases, statistics from the NCDC showed that Lagos took the highest share.

Lagos-156 Kano-65 Ogun-57 Plateau-54 Oyo-53 Benue-43 FCT-30 Ondo-18 Kaduna-16 Akwa Ibom-13 Gombe-13 Rivers-12 Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 Bayelsa-1.”




