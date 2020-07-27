Nigeria’s COVID-19 (Coronavirus) cases have surpassed 40,000 mark after the nation recorded 555 fresh cases of the virus on Sunday.
According to figures released by the Nigerian Centre for Disease Control, NCDC, Nigeria now has 40,532 confirmed cases.
However, from the new cases, statistics from the NCDC showed that Lagos took the highest share.
Lagos-156 Kano-65 Ogun-57 Plateau-54 Oyo-53 Benue-43 FCT-30 Ondo-18 Kaduna-16 Akwa Ibom-13 Gombe-13 Rivers-12 Ekiti-9 Osun-8 Cross River-3 Borno-2 Edo-2 Bayelsa-1.”
555 new cases of #COVID19Nigeria;— NCDC (@NCDCgov) July 26, 2020
Lagos-156
Kano-65
Ogun-57
Plateau-54
Oyo-53
Benue-43
FCT-30
Ondo-18
Kaduna-16
Akwa Ibom-13
Gombe-13
Rivers-12
Ekiti-9
Osun-8
Cross River-3
Borno-2
Edo-2
Bayelsa-1
40,532 confirmed
17,374 discharged
858 deaths pic.twitter.com/ERchB70Hm3
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.