The House of Representative Committee which is investigating alleged misappropriation of funds in the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC) has summoned Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio, to appear before it on Monday.





This follows the appearance of the former Acting Managing Director of the NDDC, Joi Nunieh, on Friday.





Nunieh showed up before the committee via Zoom.





She was scheduled to appear before the committee on Thursday, but her Port Harcourt home was surrounded by Police.





It took the intervention of Rivers State Governor, Nyesom Wike, to save her from the siege and she was taken to the Government House





The House Committee is investigating alleged mismanagement of funds by the current NDDC’s Interim Management Committee (IMC).





Akpabio had ordered his lawyer to commence legal actions against Nunieh over allegations she made against him.





The former Governor of Akwa Ibom State described Nunieh’s claims against him, as “cornucopia of false, malicious and libellous.”





Nunieh had accused the former Akwa Ibom State governor of sexual harassment, fraud, among other allegations.





