





The Italian giants made this known on their Twitter handle on Friday.“Welcome to Napoli, Victor,” the Napoli tweeted.The move was also confirmed by Lille, who tweeted, “We’d like to extend our heartfelt thanks to @victorosimhen9 and wish this Super Eagle the very best of #LOSC luck in his new adventure with @en_sscnapoli. Get ready, #SerieA.”Osimhen reportedly joined the Italian side for an African record fee of €81m.He will wear the No.9 jersey at the Serie A side.Also, U-17 World Cup winner Osimhen says he is ready for the new challenge at Napoli.“Can’t wait to put on this iconic jersey, thank you for the warm welcome @sscnapoli #forzanapolisempre,” the Nigerian tweeted.