 BREAKING: Meals will no longer be served aboard domestic flights, says aviation minister | Nigerian News.
» » BREAKING: Meals will no longer be served aboard domestic flights, says aviation minister

Monday, July 06, 2020 0



Hadi Sirika, the minister of aviation, says food will no longer be served on domestic flights when operations resume.


Speaking on Monday at the daily briefing of the presidential task force on COVID-19, Sirika said the decision is part of efforts to control the spread of the novel coronavirus on flights.

More to follow…




