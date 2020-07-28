 BREAKING: Many feared dead as gas explodes in Lagos | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Many feared dead as gas explodes in Lagos

Tuesday, July 28, 2020 0
A+ A-

Many people have been reported dead in a gas explosion at Afariogun, Isolo area of Lagos State on Tuesday.

An eyewitness said the police have arrived at the scene of the incident while efforts were ongoing to extinguish the fire.

It was reported that the explosion happened in a gas shop.

The number of dead people has not been ascertained as at the time of filing this report



Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily


Share to:

Next
This is the most recent post.
Previous
Older Post

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top