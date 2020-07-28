Many people have been reported dead in a gas explosion at Afariogun, Isolo area of Lagos State on Tuesday.
An eyewitness said the police have arrived at the scene of the incident while efforts were ongoing to extinguish the fire.
It was reported that the explosion happened in a gas shop.
The number of dead people has not been ascertained as at the time of filing this report
