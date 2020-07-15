Ibrahim Magu, the suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has been released on bail.





He was arrested and detained on Monday, July 6, 2020, following a summons by the presidential panel probing his activities in office.





The details of his bail are still sketchy but there are reports that he has returned to his residence in Abuja.





Magu was arrested last week Monday and has been detained by the police since then. He has been appearing before a presidential panel investigating allegations of corruption and insubordination levelled against him by Abubakar Malami, Nigeria’s justice minister.





More to follow…









