





Sympathisers trooped to his family house where he was buried.Families and friends wailed uncontrollably as his remains were committed to mother Earth even as people did not obey social distancing order.It was earlier reported that the commissioner had been sick for some days before he died on Wednesday morning at the Federal Medical Centre, Owo, Ondo State.In a statement signed by the All Progressives Congress’ Publicity Secretary, Mr Alex Kalejaiye, Adegbenro was at the forefront of the state government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic.The statement read, “Dr Adegbenro has been at the forefront of government’s efforts to curtail the spread of the COVID-19 pandemic in Ondo State. His demise collides violently with this patriotic assignment.“He was a party man to the core, readily accessible, humble, and dependable. His commitment to the general wellbeing of people within and outside his circle was unparalleled.“Although the party is deeply traumatised by this huge loss, we pray God to console his immediate family, the people of Ifedore, and the Government of Ondo State. We also pray that his soul will find peace with his creator.”