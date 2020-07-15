Striking medical doctors in Lagos have called off its three days warning strike.
The doctors had on Monday embarked on a warning strike over wage disparity between the federal government doctors and state, non-payment of hazard allowance, disengagement of doctors at the isolation centres and two months salary arrears.
The Chairman, Medical Guild, Dr Oluwajimin Sodipo said the decision to suspend the strike was to allow for further engagement with the state government on their demands.
He said their members are expected to resume tomorrow (Thursday) morning.
