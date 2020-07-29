 BREAKING: IGP recalls key police officers attached to EFCC | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: IGP recalls key police officers attached to EFCC

Wednesday, July 29, 2020 0
A+ A-

Mohammed Adamu  the inspector general of police, has recalled some of the officers who were attached to the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC).


About 20 zonal and sectional heads were affected by the recall.

More to follow…




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top