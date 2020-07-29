The convoy of Babagana Zulum, governor of Borno state, was attacked at Baga, a town in the state, on Wednesday.





TheCable reports that a security source disclosed that the governor was on his way to some internally displaced persons (IDP) camps in the northern part of Borno when the incident happened.





“The governor went to Kukawa, and on his way to Baga his convoy was attacked. Nobody was injured,” the source said.





It is unclear if Boko Haram insurgents are behind the attack.

This is the second known attack on the convoy of Zulum within a year.





While returning from a trip to Bama local government area last year, his convoy was attacked at Konduga, still in Borno.





More to follow…





