





The state’s Commissioner for Information, John Kalu, said the governor’s samples submitted on Thursday returned negative on Friday.He wrote, “To the glory of God, repeat COVID-19 test conducted by Nigeria Center for Disease Control on samples submitted by Governor Okezie Ikpeazu on Thursday, 2nd July, 2020, returned negative result on Friday, 3rd July, 2020.“Governor Ikpeazu is therefore deemed free of the virus according to the extant guidelines of NCDC and the World Health Organisation.”It was reported that Ikpeazu tested positive for coronavirus and had immediately gone into isolation.According to the NCDC on Friday night, Abia has recorded 382 infections including 207 recoveries and three associated deaths.