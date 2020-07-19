





Onyeama announced the result of his fourth test on his official twitter handle on Sunday.He said he was heading for isolation and treatment.The Minister tweeted: “Did my fourth Covid-19 test yesterday at the first sign of throat irritation and unfortunately this time it came back positive.“That is life! Win some lose some. Heading for isolation in a health facility and praying for the best. #StayHomeSaveLives #COVID19 #PTFCOVID19.”