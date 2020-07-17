





The investigation of the NDDC had got messier on Thursday as the police invaded the Port Harcourt residence of Nunieh.The Governor of Rivers State, Nyesom Wike, who prevented the police from taking Nunieh away, had asked the Inspector General of Police, Mohammed Adamu, to probe the invasion of the former NDDC boss.It was alleged that the invasion was to prevent Nunieh from moving from Port Harcourt to Abuja to testify before the panel.In Abuja, top officials of the NDDC, who appeared before the committee had walked out of the venue of the sitting after insisting that the panel Chairman, Mr Olubunmi Tunji-Ojo, must step down.