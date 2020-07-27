 BREAKING: FG lifts ban on airline that flew Naira Marley to Abuja | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
Monday, July 27, 2020
The Federal Government has lifted the ban placed on the private airline, Executive Jet Services, which flew musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert in June.



It was earlier reported that the Federal Government had suspended the flight that conveyed singer to Abuja for a concert on the ground that the airline had acted in contravention of the restriction on interstate movement and closure of airports in existence at the time.

However, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday during a presidential Task Force briefing said the ban has been lifted.


