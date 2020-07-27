The Federal Government has lifted the ban placed on the private airline, Executive Jet Services, which flew musician, Azeez Fashola aka Naira Marley, to Abuja to attend a concert in June.
It was earlier reported that the Federal Government had suspended the flight that conveyed singer to Abuja for a concert on the ground that the airline had acted in contravention of the restriction on interstate movement and closure of airports in existence at the time.
However, the Minister of Aviation, Hadi Sirika, on Monday during a presidential Task Force briefing said the ban has been lifted.
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.