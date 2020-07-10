



Ibrahim Magu, suspended acting chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC), has applied to Mohammed Adamu, inspector general of police, to be released on bail.





In a letter dated July 10, 2020, Oluwatosin Ojaomo, Magu’s legal representative, asked the IGP to grant bail to his client on “self recognisance”





Magu was arrested on Monday and whisked to the presidential villa in Abuja where he was grilled by the panel headed by Ayo Salami, a retired president of the appeal court.





He was later moved to area 10 force criminal investigation department (FCID) of the police in Abuja where he has spent the night since Monday.

Magu’s travails followed a memo by Abubakar Malami accusing him of grave malfeasance.





He was alleged to have mishandled the recovered loot and sold seized assets to associates.





He was also alleged to have refused to subject himself to the supervision of the office of the attorney-general.





In a statement on Friday, Umar Jibrilu Gwandu, media aide to Malami, said President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of Magu as acting chairman of the anti-graft agency.





Meanwhile, the presidential panel probing the activities of the commission on Thursday grilled the so-called “Magu Boys” — a group of operatives believed to be favoured by Magu.





The boys have been accused of committing several atrocities — including blackmailing and extorting suspects, appropriating exhibits to themselves and selling off forfeited or seized assets without remitting the proceeds to government coffers.





