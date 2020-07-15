



Captain Ezekiel Bala Agaba, a former Executive Director, Nigerian Maritime Administration and Safety Agency, has been jailed for seven years.





Agaba was handed the jail term by a Federal High Court sitting in Lagos on Wednesday.





Agaba was convicted for laundering about N1.5 billion while in office.





He was in charge of Maritime, Safety and Shipping, and was said to have looted the money from the agency.





The former Executive Director and nine others were arraigned before the court in 2015.





