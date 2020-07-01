Delta Governor, Ifeanyi Okowa, and his wife have tested positive for coronavirus.





He made the announcement Wednesday on Twitter.





My wife and I have tested positive for COVID-19. We are well and continuing with our isolation/medication. We thank you all for your continued prayers for us and our daughter. pic.twitter.com/NzBWB96Q91 July 1, 2020



The development is coming five days after one of their daughters tested positive for the disease.





The governor and his wife went into isolation following the confirmation of their daughter’s case.





Olisa Ifeajika, Okowa’s spokesman, asked residents to follow guidelines provided by the ministry of health and the Nigeria Centre for Disease Control (NCDC).





“Citizens are advised to be disciplined and comply with the protocols of wearing Face Masks and maintaining physical-distancing while in public places as well as basic hygiene of hand-washing with soap in running water and use of alcohol-based sanitisers as NCDC regulation demands,” Ifeajika said in statement last week.





So far, 965 cases of COVID-19 have been recorded in Delta. The state has the seventh highest number of cases in the country.





The country has recorded 25,694 cases of the disease according to figures provided by NCDC.





On Tuesday, Ondo Governor, Rotimi Akeredolu, announced that he tested positive.













