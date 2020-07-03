





According to reports and eyewitnesses, a number of staff members were injured in the incident but did not disclosed their identity even as he begged for anonymity.Some of the injured staff and those who inhaled carbon monoxide have been rushed to the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe for medical attention.However, sources confirm that the inferno did not extend to the vault and other important areas.“So far no life was lost but due to the smoke, some were taken to the Federal Teaching Hospital Gombe for resuscitation. It majorly the office of the controller that was affected destroying documents but it didn’t extend to the vault,” the source stated.Meanwhile a tweet by the Central Bank of Nigeria has denied loss of lives adding that the incident was caused by electrical fault.“Today, a minor fire incident was reported at our Gombe branch. The fire which started from an electrical fault and partially destroyed some furniture in the Branch Controller’s office, was promptly put out. There was no injury and no record or other asset of the Bank was affected,” said the tweet