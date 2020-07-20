Ismaila Isa Funtua, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.
A family source discloed that he died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.
A presidential aide, who did not want to be named, also confirmed the death of Funtua, saying a statement would be issued soon.
In a tweet, Bashir Ahmad, another aide of the president, expressed regrets over the incident.
“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! Just heard about Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua’s sudden death. This life! May Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus,” he tweeted.
More to follow...Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! Just heard about Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua’s sudden death. This life! May Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus.— Bashir Ahmad (@BashirAhmaad) July 20, 2020
Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday
Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers
Post a Comment Default Disqus
Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.