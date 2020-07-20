 BREAKING: Buhari’s ally, Isa Funtua is dead | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Buhari’s ally, Isa Funtua is dead

Monday, July 20, 2020 0
Ismaila Isa Funtua, an associate of President Muhammadu Buhari, is dead.

A family source discloed that he died on Monday after suffering cardiac arrest.

A presidential aide, who did not want to be named, also confirmed the death of Funtua, saying a statement would be issued soon.


In a tweet, Bashir Ahmad, another aide of the president, expressed regrets over the incident.

“Inna lillahi wa inna ilaihi raji’un! Just heard about Mallam Ismaila Isa Funtua’s sudden death. This life! May Allah accept his soul, forgive his shortcomings and grant him Jannah al-Firdaus,” he tweeted.

More to follow...



