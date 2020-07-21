President Muhammadu Buhari has reacted to call by the Senate asking service chiefs to step down.





Senator Francis Fadahunsi representing Osun East Senatorial District in an amended resolution in a motion earlier moved by Senator Ali Ndume representing Borno South Senatorial district, on Tuesday requested that all service chiefs should step down.





Senator Betty Apiafi seconded the motion and it was upheld by the Senate President.





In his remarks, Senate President, Dr Ahmad Ibrahim Lawan resolved that there is a need for the government to look into what is happening wrongly in the military.





Reacting, Buhari’s Spokesman, Femi Adesina on his Twitter page said the appointment of the service chiefs was a presidential prerogative.





He added that the Commander-in-Chief had taken note of the resolution of the senate and will do his best for the country at all times.





The post reads: “ Buhari notes the resolution of the Senate asking Service Chiefs to resign or be sacked.





“The Presidency reiterates that appointment or sack of Service Chiefs is a Presidential prerogative, and the Commander-in-Chief will do the best for the country at all times.”





