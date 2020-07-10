 BREAKING: Buhari has approved Magu’s suspension, says AGF | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
The Attorney-General of the Federation, Abubakar Malami (SAN), says President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the suspension of the acting Chairman of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission, Ibrahim Magu.

Malami said this in a statement by his Spokesman,  Umar Gwandu, on Friday.

He subsequently appointed the EFCC Head of Operations, Mohammed Umar, as the acting chairman.

The statement read in part,  “President Muhammadu Buhari has approved the immediate suspension of Ibrahim Magu as Ag. Chairman EFCC in order to allow for unhindered inquiry by the Presidential Investigation Panel under the Tribunals of Inquiry Act and other relevant laws.


“President Muhammadu Buhari has also approved that the EFCC Director of Operations, Mohammed Umar, should take charge and oversee the activities of the Commission pending the conclusion of the ongoing investigation and further directives in that regards.”


