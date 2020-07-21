



President Muhammadu Buhari on Tuesday received Goodluck Jonathan, at the State House in Abuja.





The former president went into a closed-door meeting immediately he arrived at the state house.





The reason for their meeting has not been disclosed yet, however, it might not be unconnected with the assignment given to Jonathan by the Economic Community of West African States (ECOWAS).

Recall that Jonathan was appointed by ECOWAS as a special envoy to lead the sub-regional body’s mediation mission in Mali.





The former president who just returned from Mali is expected to facilitate dialogue with all principal stakeholders in the West African country, towards resolving the sociopolitical situation in Mali.





