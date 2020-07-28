President Muhmmadu Buhari is holding a virtual meeting with members of the Progressive Governors’ Forum (PGF).





The meeting took off at about 11:25am.





Chairman of the PGF and Kebbi Governor Atiku Bagudu is physically present for the meeting while others are participating virtually.





Vice President Yemi Osinbajo; Secretary to the Government of the Federation (SGF) Boss Mustapha and Chief of Staff to the President, Professor Ibrahim Gambari, are also physically at the meeting.





The agenda for the meeting is yet to be ascertained at the time of filing this report.





Details shortly…





