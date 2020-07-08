



The All Progressives Congress (APC) has opted for indirect mode of primary election for Ondo State.





The primary for the governorship election is slated for July 20.





The ruling party also began its screening of the 12 aspirants at an undisclosed hotel in Utako, in Abuja on Wednesday.





The Nation reports that the Governor Mai Mala Buni- led Caretaker Committee resolved to stick to the mode of primary earlier adopted by the Adams Oshiomhole-led National Working Committee, NWC.

The report said that Governor Rotimi Akeredolu-led the pack of aspirants that were screened by the committee.





Also screened on Wednesday were Amb. Joseph Olusola Iji; Chief Odimayo Okunjimi; Chief Olayide Owolabi Adelaml; Chief Issacs Kekemeke Duerlminl and Chief Olusola Oke.





