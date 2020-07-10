The Chairman of All Progressives Congress, APC, in Ese- Odo Local Government Area of Ondo State on Friday resigned his membership of the party.





The Chairman, Samuel Olorunwa Ajayi, who tendered his resignation letter at the party’s secretariat revealed that he has already decamped to the People’s Democratic Party, PDP.









Ajayi is a close ally of the Deputy Governor, Agboola Ajayi, who recently dumped APC for PDP.





Ajayi was the one who received the resignation letter of the Deputy Governor when he dumped the APC last month.





