President Muhammadu Buhari on Thursday directed a speedy and coordinated investigation into the fraudulent allegations in Niger Delta Development Commission, NDDC.





Buhari called for better coordination among security and investigating agencies with the National Assembly to ensure that the administration’s effort to bring sanity, transparency and accountability to the management of the resources dedicated to the development of the Niger Delta sub-region is not derailed.





The President said his administration wants to bring about “rapid, and sustainable development to the region.”





Buhari’s directive was contained in a statement signed and forwarded by his spokesman, Garba Shehu.





According to the directive, auditing firms and investigative agencies working in collaboration with the National Assembly Committees to resolve the challenges in the NDDC must initiate actions in a time-bound manner and duly inform the Presidency of the actions being taken.





The statement reads: “In his reaction to the unfolding drama, which includes attacks and counter-attacks between and around persons, institutions, and the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC), President Buhari expressed his strong determination to get to the root of the problem undermining the development of the Niger Delta and its peoples in spite of enormous national resources voted year after year for this singular purpose.





“The President also directed timely sharing of information and knowledge in a way to speedily assist the administration to diagnose what had gone wrong in the past and what needs to be done to make corrections in order to return the NDDC to its original mandate of making life better for people in Niger Delta.





“The President gave the firm assurance that his administration would put in place a transparent and accountable governance framework, not only in the NDDC but in all other institutions of government.”





Recall that former Managing Director of NDDC, Joy Nunieh had a few days ago accused the Minister of Niger Delta Affairs, Godswill Akpabio of sexual harassment, fraud amongst others.





Akpabio, however, denied all the allegations levelled against him by the former NDDC MD.





