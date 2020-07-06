 BREAKING: Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
» » BREAKING: Akeredolu recovers from COVID-19

Monday, July 06, 2020 0
A+ A-


After days in self-isolation after he was infected, the Ondo State Governor, Mr Rotimi Akeredolu, has tested negative for COVID-19.

Governor Akeredolu in a weekly press briefing on Monday confirmed the development.

He said the doctors confirmed his negative status after running the test twice.


Details later …




Click to signup for FREE news updates, latest information and hottest gists everyday

 Advertise on NigerianEye.com to reach thousands of our daily readers


Share to:

Post a Comment Default Disqus

Latest Nigerian News
Comments are Moderated. Clean Comments will be swiftly approved. No swear words, no racism, allowed.

Subscribe to: Post Comments (Atom)
 
xzb
Top