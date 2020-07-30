 BREAKING: Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, dies at 94 | Nigerian News. Latest Nigeria News. Your online Nigerian Newspaper. f
BREAKING: Afenifere leader, Senator Ayo Fasanmi, dies at 94

Thursday, July 30, 2020
The Leader of Afenifere, Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba, Senator Ayo Fasanmi is dead.

The nonagenarian died Yesterday night after brief illness in Osogbo.

His death was confirmed by his Personal Assistant, Tope Adebayo on Thursday morning.




Details later...


Latest Nigerian News
