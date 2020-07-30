The Leader of Afenifere, Egbe Ilosiwaju Yoruba, Senator Ayo Fasanmi is dead.
The nonagenarian died Yesterday night after brief illness in Osogbo.
His death was confirmed by his Personal Assistant, Tope Adebayo on Thursday morning.
Details later...
