





This was contained in a statement signed by the Director, Press and Public Relations, Federal Ministry of Education, Ben Goong.In the statement titled, ‘FG Rolls Out Schedule For National Examination’, the ministry added that the Basic Education Certificate Examinations for JSS 3 pupils also organised by NECO would commence effective August 24 and end September 7.The statement while noting that the Minister of State for Education, Emeka Nwajiuba, made the announcement today in Abuja, stated, “The National Common Entrance Examination (NCEE) which is a one-day examination for intending applicants into Unity Colleges (JSS1) will run in between the Senior Secondary School Examinations i.e. on Saturday, 17th October 2020.“The minister, therefore, directed all examination bodies to release details of their examination timetables in the next seven days.”It was earlier reported that FG asked all graduating pupils in the country to resume August 4 while announcing that this year’s West African Senior School Certificate Examination would commence on August 17.Schools in the country have been shut since March due to the coronavirus pandemic which has killed more than 800 patients so far.