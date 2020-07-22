



Blank pages, pictures of hydrangeas and penguin, dummy text — these are what you will find on the website of the Niger Delta Development Commission (NDDC).





The NDDC has been in the news of recent for not so good reasons.





The commission is being probed by the national assembly over the alleged mismanagement of N81.5 billion by the interim management led by Kemebradikumo Pondei.





Appearing before the panel on Monday, Pondei was quizzed on why the commission is yet to pay students on scholarship. Before he could provide an answer, the NDDC acting managing director passed out and was taken out of the chamber after he was revived.

On Tuesday evening, TheCable checked the website of the commission for details of its operations.





A tab on the website labelled as “Downloads” led to a page with two files: ” Annual Report” and “Scholarships”.





The files are supposed to give detailed information on the annual activities of the commission and its scholarship programmes.





However, when downloaded, the file for “annual report” led to the picture of hydrangeas, a flowering plant, while the file for “scholarships” led to the picture of penguins, a group of aquatic birds.





The commission listed six projects and programmes under its “Projects and Progammes” tab. However, each of the projects leads to a blank page.





On the page where there ought to be details of the agency’s staff and offices, what you find is dummy text.





The website only provides information on “About Us”, “News” and “Contact”.









