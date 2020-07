Ebuka had earlier announced that the house was fumigated on Saturday and housemates had been in quarantine for 14days before the show.

The housemates were disinfected after departing the stage before entering the house

He promised viewers that this year edition will be filled with twists and turns.

The #BigBrotherNaija 2020 themed ‘Lockdown’ kicked off tonight with twenty housemates battling for N85 Million worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organizer, M-Net West Africa.

At the launch, official host of the BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu ushered the housemates into the #BigBrotherNaija house with the edition themed: “Lockdown”.

The housemates would be lodged at the Big Brother House for the next ten weeks to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.





Dorathy

Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. She believes she is the only one who should make you smile. Her sassiness will definitely prove to be an asset in Biggie’s house.

What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I can sleep for more than four hours. I also discovered the ability to adjust to a new environment quickly.

What are your words to live by? Never let anyone see that they get to you.

What’s your biggest achievement? SHOPFORME - the biggest procurement company in Nigeria ... Amen.





Kiddwaya

Terseer Kiddwaya (27) is self-employed and comes from Benue State. Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate has Kiddwaya anticipating a better and crazier 2020. He describes himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, a daredevil who is highly motivated. It is no surprise then that “bringing back the fun into the House” is what he won’t compromise on this season.

What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I can go a long time without no phone or TV.

What are your words to live by? You never know when your time is up, so you might as well go for it.





Lilo

Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba (23) is a dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria. Lilo, as she prefers to be known, is also an entrepreneur and describes herself as “a product of God’s grace".





What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I learnt how to sew.





What are your words to live by? Trust in God.









Lucy Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average. She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Making parfait, having tea three times a day, and being without my phone. What are your words to live by? Life is for the living. We only live every day. Be a decent human being, you never know.

What's your biggest achievement? My grill business, getting into Big Brother Naija, graduating with a 2.1 and not falling pregnant after all these years.

Ozo

Consultant and entrepreneur Ozoemena "Ozo" Chukwu (27), is from Imo State. One of his greatest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. It is no surprise then that when he is not busy consulting or managing his urban clothing line, you’ll find him analysing sports and watching documentaries and TV shows.



What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Learning to stay without loud music.

What are your words to live by? No boundaries with an ounce of hope.

What is your biggest achievement? Working for a UEFA Federation. It was a job I took great pride in and enjoyed doing.

What is your biggest achievement? Getting into health and fitness has been my biggest achievement. I used to be quite chubby, so I transformed my body and I have been consistent ever since.