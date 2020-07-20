

The #BigBrotherNaija 2020 themed ‘Lockdown’ kicked off tonight with twenty housemates battling for N85 Million worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organizer, M-Net West Africa.



The housemates would be lodged at the Big Brother House for the next ten weeks to entertain TV viewers across Africa and beyond.

At the launch, official host of the BBNaija, Ebuka Obi-Uchendu ushered the housemates into the #BigBrotherNaija house with the edition themed: “Lockdown”.



He promised viewers that this year edition will be filled with twists and turns.

The housemates were disinfected after departing the stage before entering the house

Ebuka had earlier announced that the house was fumigated on Saturday and housemates had been in quarantine for 14days before the show.



Here are the 20 housemates that will make you stay glued to your TV screen all through the 10 weeks:

The #BigBrotherNaija 2020 themed ‘Lockdown’ kicked off tonight with twenty housemates battling for N85 Million worth of prizes as announced earlier by the organizer, M-Net West Africa.







Dorathy Dorathy Bachor is a 24-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. She believes she is the only one who should make you smile. Her sassiness will definitely prove to be an asset in Biggie’s house. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I can sleep for more than four hours. I also discovered the ability to adjust to a new environment quickly. What are your words to live by? Never let anyone see that they get to you. What’s your biggest achievement? SHOPFORME - the biggest procurement company in Nigeria ... Amen.

Kiddwaya Terseer Kiddwaya (27) is self-employed and comes from Benue State. Being a Big Brother Naija season 5 Housemate has Kiddwaya anticipating a better and crazier 2020. He describes himself as confident, good looking, ambitious, a daredevil who is highly motivated. It is no surprise then that “bringing back the fun into the House” is what he won’t compromise on this season. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I can go a long time without no phone or TV. What are your words to live by? You never know when your time is up, so you might as well go for it. What is your biggest achievement? Getting into health and fitness has been my biggest achievement. I used to be quite chubby, so I transformed my body and I have been consistent ever since.







Lilo Boluwatife "Lilo" Aderogba (23) is a dietitian from Lagos, Nigeria. Lilo, as she prefers to be known, is also an entrepreneur and describes herself as “a product of God’s grace".

What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I learnt how to sew.

What are your words to live by? Trust in God.





Lucy Lucy Essien is a 30-year-old entrepreneur from Lagos. Though she is a self-proclaimed simple girl and assures everyone that she is far from average. She believes in fairy tales, and hopefully, Biggie’s House will deliver just that for her. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Making parfait, having tea three times a day, and being without my phone. What are your words to live by? Life is for the living. We only live every day. Be a decent human being, you never know.

What’s your biggest achievement? My grill business, getting into Big Brother Naija, graduating with a 2.1 and not falling pregnant after all these years. What is your biggest achievement? Starting my own brand.



Ozo Consultant and entrepreneur Ozoemena "Ozo" Chukwu (27), is from Imo State. One of his greatest achievements is working with a UEFA Federation in Europe. It is no surprise then that when he is not busy consulting or managing his urban clothing line, you’ll find him analysing sports and watching documentaries and TV shows.

What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Learning to stay without loud music. What are your words to live by? No boundaries with an ounce of hope. What is your biggest achievement? Working for a UEFA Federation. It was a job I took great pride in and enjoyed doing. What is your biggest achievement? Getting into health and fitness has been my biggest achievement. I used to be quite chubby, so I transformed my body and I have been consistent ever since.







Prince

Nelson Enwerem Prince (24) is an entrepreneur from Abia. A jack-of-all-trades whose portfolio includes modelling, fashion designing and interior decoration. He enjoys active sports and reading about ancient religions and African history. He's a graduate of pure physics from the University of Calabar and is currently living in Lagos.





What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Trading forex.





What are your words to live by? A good name is better than riches.









Vee Victoria "Vee" Adeyele (23) is a musician based in Lagos, Nigeria. Vee, as she is affectionately known, was born and raised in London and moved to Lagos almost a year ago to begin her music career where she has already made great strides.

What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Definitely sleeping for hours on end.

What are your words to live by? Live every day like it is your last.







Trikytee Timmy Sinclair is a 35-year-old creative artist and Lagos resident who hails from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. Tricky Tee as he is also known considers himself a storyteller who uses the mediums of film, and music to express himself. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I now do push ups every day thanks to lockdown. What are your words to live by? Nobody is promised tomorrow, make the best use of the present and live life to the fullest





Praise Praise Nelson is a 28-year-old dancer from Enugu. Not new to fame or competing, he was a winner at the K-Pop World Festival, South Korea 2015 and won third place at a national Dance Competition in 2010. He is also a fitness and personal trainer and a certified Latin ballroom expert. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Making more time to read. What are your words to live by? Never stop striving for the best life can offer, it can only get better.





Wathoni Florence Wathoni Anyansi is a 29-year-old fashion entrepreneur This multi-talented single mother juggles a fashion business and a parenting blog. She is also bilingual and speaks and writes in Swahili fluently. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I started eating chocolates more than usual, praying with the rosary three to five times (no jokes), and a lot of thinking. What are your words to live by? You are unstoppable; you have not come this far to stop now.







What is your biggest achievement? Providing for my son, being chosen to work in Julius Berger amongst graduates (I was an undergraduate then), giving birth naturally to a 4.3kg baby. What’s your biggest achievement? Winning Korean Pop World Festival Changwon in 2015.

Tochi Tochukwu Okechukwu Tochi is a 28-year-old rapper and real estate agent from Imo state. He lives and breathes entertainment. He confesses to being clumsy on some days. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Making envelopes with just paper. What are your words to live by? Work hard, play harder.

What’s your biggest achievement? Being independent and getting an education.



Ka3na Kate "Ka3na" Jones (26) is an entrepreneur from Rivers, Nigeria. She describes herself as a strong woman who wants more from life. Her dream is to be famous and own the biggest luxury fashion brand in the world. She also believes she will make the perfect Housemate because she is ready to do all it takes to compete and win Big Brother Naija season 5. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? The new habit I learned was sleeping naked and reading the bible. What are your words to live by? Do everything for the life you want and live every day for the life you love.



Eric Eric Akhigbe (24) is a final year student at the University of Lagos and hails from Edo State. The bodybuilder is a confident hunk who takes pride in his 1.95m height. He describes himself as a fun, competitive sports and fitness enthusiast who enjoys winning. In addition, Eric also describes himself as a shy person who takes his time to unveil his wild side. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Listening to my thoughts more carefully and analysing them deeply. What are your words to live by? Thank God for Life ­– #TGFL.





Erica Ngozi "Erica" Nlewedim (26) is an actress and commercial model from London, England. Erica is the name she goes by and she returned to Lagos after studying screen acting at the Met Film School in London. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I started reading motivational books and watching real estate sales videos on YouTube. What are the words you live by? At the end of your life be satisfied because you have achieved all your goals, touched so many lives, and loved greatly. What is your greatest achievement? Graduating from film school in London, producing my first short film with a team in Birmingham, and being in the movie, Hire a Woman. Brighto Ezekiel Bright "Brighto" Osemudiame is a 29-year-old sailor from Edo State. Brighto, as he is fondly called, is the youngest of six kids. He holds a degree in Marine Engineering from Arab Academy for Science Technology and Maritime Transport in Alexandria, Egypt with several other professional certifications. He also had a stint in the aviation sector. He considers himself an avid entertainment lover and a people’s person. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I learnt to pray more and the ability to tell what time it is without looking at a watch. What are your words to live by? Life is too short, try as much as possible to make yourself happy and also make everyone around you happy.



Kaisha Aisha Umaru is a 25-year-old entrepreneur from Sokoto state. This adventurous young woman considers herself a great team player who gets along with people. She relies on a healthy diet and is God-fearing. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Talking to myself. I didn't know I could do that. It was weird but effective. What are your words to live by? Never give up. You never know what might happen. Keep trying and keep pushing.



Tolanibaj Tolani Shobajo is a 27-year-old media personality from Lagos state. Tolani is an energetic gingered babe. People always call her the life of the party. When she’s not entertaining, she’s dancing and cooking. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Eating a daily breakfast. I didn't realise how important having breakfast is until now. It makes my day better. What are your words to live by? Enjoy your life. Live it how you want because people will talk regardless. What’s your biggest achievement? After moving to Nigeria, I landed a job at one of the world’s leading music entertainment companies within four months. I guess simply following my dreams and instincts. I decided to relocate home without 100% clarity and overall, I am flourishing. I have shamed my doubters. I am still here in Nigeria, winning. Yay!



Neo

Emuobonuvie "Neo" Akpofure (26), popularly referred to as Neo, is a ride-hailing app driver and a Delta State native. Although he describes himself as fun, tolerant, loving and smart, he won't hesitate to be Indaboski Bahose when it comes to issues concerning bullying and inequality. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? Sketching. What are your words to live by? To always remain grateful, knowing that God is greater than my ups and downs. Since I no spoil person own, no body fit spoil my own.





What is your biggest achievement? I won N 500 000 from a talent competition. Laycon Olamilekan "Laycon" Agbeleshe is a 26-year-old singer and rapper from Lagos. He's a graduate of philosophy from the University of Lagos who started his musical journey at an early age and has now emerged as one of Nigeria’s most promising new school acts. He describes himself as being versatile and able to coin words together to soothe scenarios and moods. What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? I acquired the habit of singing and reading my bible. What are your words to live by? Facts don't care about your feelings.

What’s your biggest achievement? I'd say having my song 'Fierce' on MTV BASE Top ten charts for six months, still tops every other thing I have done. Nengi Rebecca "Nengi" Hampson (22) is an entrepreneur from Bayelsa State, Nigeria. She is a former model and MBGN Top 5 contestant who loves learning new things, having fun, travelling, taking on new adventures, and being true to herself. Nengi, as she prefers to be called, studied communications at the University of Port Harcourt and is a proud Capricorn. She proclaims: “If you want the job done right, give it to a Capricorn. I give 110% of my energy and enthusiasm into everything I do.” What new habit or skill did you acquire during lockdown? The ability to talk to myself and enjoy the conversation. What are your words to live by? Live and let live. What is your biggest achievement? Getting my BSc. So many times, I could have dropped out, but I persevered.

What’s your biggest achievement? When I finished my skincare line, I was really proud of myself. What’s your biggest achievement? I gained a scholarship to study abroad; I also got my third engineer license including other professional certificates.



What is your biggest achievement? Helping over 100 people achieve their fitness goals. What is your biggest achievement? My several properties and my daughter.







What’s your biggest achievement? Biggest achievement was winning the best director at the NYSC cultural and sports festival in Abuja 2013 for the best stage drama.

What is your biggest achievement? Performing at the Palmwine Music Festival last year. What’s your biggest achievement? Winning Mr. Nigeria and competing in the Mr. World competition. It earned me great respect in my village and honour amongst the elders.







After many weeks of waiting, the popular reality TV show, Big Brother Naija is back with a new season that promises to be filled with immense drama and excitement.