



Eunice Ortom, wife of the governor of Benue state, has tested positive for COVID-19.





The Benue first lady broke the news on Friday night, saying her son and some staff have also contracted the disease.





She advised those who have met her recently to go on isolation and make themselves available for COVID-19 test.





Eunice said the disease is not a death sentence, expressing confidence that she would recover soon.





“Few moments ago this evening, I received my result from the tests earlier carried out on me by NCDC personnel on routine screening at Government House, Makurdi, which returned that I, my son, and some staff are COVID-19 positive,” she said in a statement.





“We have from this moment, gone into total isolation as required by the protocol and would immediately begin the management treatment as advised by medical experts.





“While I have taken the responsibility to personally call everyone I can recall to have had recent contact with me to go for testing, I advise everyone who has had close contact with me in the last 2 weeks and the public to go for screening and testing.





“I wish to reiterate that being COVID-19 positive is not a death sentence as evident by the many recoveries recorded thus far, so there is no need to panic, but we should continue to be responsible in our actions so as to keep others safe.





“I am encouraging people to take preventive measures to be protected and be safe by observing the primary protocols. Stay safe!! COVID-19 is real.”





The development comes after Betty Anyanwu-Akeredolu, wife of the Ondo governor, tested positive for COVID-19.





But unlike Ortom’s wife who made her COVID-19 status public, the Ondo first lady had said she is not under any obligation to let the public know if she has contracted the disease or not.









