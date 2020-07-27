An old video has surfaced online wherein Florence Wathoni Anyansi, a housemate at the ongoing Big Brother Naija reality TV show, narrated how she got pregnant as a virgin at the age of 23.





In the now-viral video, which was filmed in April 2019, the mother of one, while featuring on LoloTalks, revealed that she had a romantic moment with her lover during which he rubbed his manhood on her vagina and he then ejaculated — even though he did not penetrate her.





Wathoni said after the incident, she missed her period the following month but did not take the development serious because she knew it was impossible to get pregnant as a virgin.





The now 29-year-old reality TV star, however, revealed that she discovered she was pregnant about five months later after undergoing some checks.





“I was a virgin till 23. That day, l was with the guy in question. At that time, l was ovulating but l didn’t know so l was not bothered about it. He is a kind of guy that gets turned on by seeing a vagina. So, all he did was to rub his penis on my vagina and ejaculated. There was no penetration. That was it,” she said.





“Then after five months, l found out that l was pregnant. Then l asked myself how it happened. I got to know that on a Sunday morning. I went to a nearby pharmacist earlier on a Saturday to complain that l belched too much among other issues. I also told him that I have not seen my period, then he asked me if l had sex and l replied no.





“So, he gave me something to do pregnancy test. I tried it out on Sunday morning and found out that I was pregnant. That was before l went to church.”

Wathoni also recalled having tough times during delivery due to the fact that she was still a virgin.





Reacting to her claim, Folashade Olugbemi, a medical doctor who also featured on the show, said such occurrences are scientifically proven.





She revealed that in some cases, pre-ejaculation could result in pregnancy even when penetration has not taken place.





“It’s very possible. Like she said, she was ovulating at the time. The funny thing is that men don’t need a lot of sperm cells to impregnate a lady sometimes. Studies have shown it is possible to have viable sperm cells during pre-ejaculation,” Olugbemi said.





Wathoni is among the 20 housemates jostling for the N85 million grand prize at this year’s edition of the reality TV show.





Watch full video below:





